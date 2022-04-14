State regulator approves sale of York City's wastewater system

The state's Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved the sale of the York City's wastewater system to Pennsylvania American Water Company on Thursday, bringing it one step closer to reality.

"We’re thankful that the PUC has seen the merit in this proposal and has approved the sale," Mayor Michael Helfrich said Thursday. "We look forward to a scheduled closing for next month."

The $235 million sale, once completed, will transfer ownership to PA American Water, one of the largest water utilities with more than 2.4 million customers statewide.

In a written statement, the company's president Mike Doran said the PUC's approval recognizes that the sale is in the best interest of everyone involved.

"We are excited about making this partnership a reality," he said, "and are proud that the City of York and its residents are allowing us to play such an important a role in supporting the City’s local economic priorities."

When initially proposed, the wastewater sale saw pushback from the York Area Regional Sewer Authority. West Manchester Township along with Manchester, Spring Garden and York townships and North York borough had filed a protest with the PUC.

A settlement agreement reached between the Authority and York City included added flexibility for municipalities: If the PUC changes the contractual rate, those municipalities will have the ability to seek alternative — and potentially less expensive — treatment options for wastewater.

That agreement also includes a three-year rate freeze after an agreed upon rate increase in the first year of ownership.

"We were expecting this," Manchester Township Manager Tim James said Thursday. "We believe that agreement put us in the best shape for that for long-term stability."

