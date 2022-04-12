Where is Joseph Garcia? Prison contractor unable to be served lawsuit

The contractor recently rehired by York County to train prison workers is required to defend the county in any litigation that arises from its tactics.

But so far, it appears the company has been silent — at least officially — about a federal lawsuit filed by dozens of inmates stemming from an alleged incident last year.

According to the lawsuit, Corrections Special Applications Unit staff led inmates through the prison in shackles with genitals exposed and forced others to stand for hours handcuffed with weapons pointed at their backs.

The December 2021 lawsuit filed on behalf of 50 inmates against C-SAU, York County Prison and York County alleges the controversial training contractor violated the constitutional rights of inmates and turned the prison into a “militarized environment.”

The county filed a motion to dismiss in U.S. District Court, according to court records. However, there's no indication in the court records that C-SAU or its "senior team leader," Joseph Garcia, have responded to the litigation.

That could be because the plaintiffs haven't been able to locate Garcia to serve him, their attorney, Leticia Chavez-Freed, said.

"Eventually we'll catch up with him," she said, "we just don't know when."

Chavez-Freed added: "Until that happens, we really don't have the ability to sue him without some type of notification."

When a lawsuit is filed, defendants have to be served with a copy of the federal complaint and the subpoena. York County, the York County Prison and C-SAU have already been served, according to the plaintiffs' attorneys.

Garcia, who is named as a separate defendant in the lawsuit, has not.

Garcia's previous business dealings were based out of Virginia, and C-SAU's contract with the county identifies a business address in South Carolina.

Neither Garcia nor any representative of C-SAU has ever responded to requests for comment, despite multiple messages left at the organization's phone number.

The legal team's next step, Chavez-Freed said, would be to serve Garcia through publication — in other words, by publishing the documents in a newspaper of general publication.

There is no specific deadline for when the plaintiffs must serve Garcia, but they could serve him through publication in the next six to eight weeks if the process server is unsuccessful, Chavez-Freed said.

In the meantime, York County has filed a motion through attorney Matthew Clayberger asking presiding Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to dismiss the lawsuit, while Chavez-Freed and her partner on the lawsuit, Alan Denenberg, have filed a motion to classify the lawsuit as class-action.

Denenberg filed a brief in opposition of the motion to dismiss Thursday, Chavez-Freed said. Now the two parties wait for the judge to rule on that motion; if that motion is denied, a joint case management plan will be developed. That would entail a scheduling process with the judge to determine how the lawsuit would proceed.

The county's most recent, $252,770 two-year contract with C-SAU last year includes a clause outlining what the company must do in case of litigation.

"CSAU agrees to provide support and to defend [York County] and any of its correction officers, agents or employees in any litigation, dispute or arguments regarding the training tactics and de-escalation techniques which comprises the services being provided hereunder," the contract reads. "CSAU agrees to provide expert witness testimony and guidance as may be needed in any litigation."

York County spokesperson Ted Czech said the county would not comment on pending litigation on behalf of the York County commissioners. Numerous calls and written messages left with C-SAU were not returned.

C-SAU, which provides training to prisons, has faced controversy elsewhere.

In a court case in Weld County, Colorado, a settlement with a former inmate included an agreement that the county would never hire C-SAU or any group led by Garcia.

In South Carolina, a former incarnation of the group, Corrections Special Organizations Group, faced severe criticism from use of force expert Gary Raney, who was contracted by the Charleston County Ninth District solicitor to conduct an analysis of the death of inmate Jamal Sutherland in January 2021.

While two officers who were involved in the death were not charged, they were fired, and Charleston settled with the victim's family for $10 million. C-SOG conducted training for over a decade at the facility where Sutherland died; and although that contract ended in 2019, Raney found much of C-SOG's training was still in place.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, the Allegheny County Jail pursued a no-bid contract with C-SAU last year, but the Jail Oversight Board hired a private investigator to conduct a background check on Garcia due to the lack of information about him.

Garcia had earlier appeared before the board, but Garcia and the prison warden refused to answer some questions, such as the circumstances of his discharge from the military.

Among the investigator's findings presented to Allegheny County was the claim that Garcia spent time in a British prison for conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm while he was a member of the U.S. military serving overseas. He was sentenced to 2½ years in prison, of which he served 20 months, the investigator said.

The Jail Oversight Board later voted to cancel its contract with C-SAU.

Chavez-Freed said her clients are looking forward to being heard.

"It was terrifying what happened at that jail, and I know that they're looking forward to making it completely known and having their day in court," she said.

