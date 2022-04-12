It's springtime in Pa: Keep your umbrellas, shorts and sweaters handy

Staff report

It’s spring in Pennsylvania, and we all know what that means …

“Big swings in temperatures,” said Steve Travis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Heading into the holiday weekend, York County can expect some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

“Warmest, but maybe not the nicest days,” Travis added. “There would be some showers, maybe some thunderstorms.”

More:Popular 'American Pickers' TV show returning to York County

More:Parade of firetrucks honors longtime volunteer with end-stage pancreatic cancer

More:South County Brewing celebrates second brewpub in York County

Friday, which is the first night of Passover, could be the most pleasant: sunny, upper 60s, “just a beautiful spring day,” he said. “Saturday won’t be a washout by any means, but it won’t be as nice.”

Temperatures will drop by Easter Sunday, which should be “partly sunny, breezy, in the 50s — just a chilly day,” according to Travis.

Here’s the forecast through Sunday: