It's springtime in Pa: Keep your umbrellas, shorts and sweaters handy
It’s spring in Pennsylvania, and we all know what that means …
“Big swings in temperatures,” said Steve Travis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.
Heading into the holiday weekend, York County can expect some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.
“Warmest, but maybe not the nicest days,” Travis added. “There would be some showers, maybe some thunderstorms.”
More:Popular 'American Pickers' TV show returning to York County
More:Parade of firetrucks honors longtime volunteer with end-stage pancreatic cancer
More:South County Brewing celebrates second brewpub in York County
Friday, which is the first night of Passover, could be the most pleasant: sunny, upper 60s, “just a beautiful spring day,” he said. “Saturday won’t be a washout by any means, but it won’t be as nice.”
Temperatures will drop by Easter Sunday, which should be “partly sunny, breezy, in the 50s — just a chilly day,” according to Travis.
Here’s the forecast through Sunday:
- Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 and an overnight low of 54.
- Wednesday will feel more like summer, with a high near 80 and an overnight low of around 64. Thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m.
- Thursday looks much like Wednesday, with a high near 79 and a possibility of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The storms could bring wind gusts as high as 23 mph.
- The best day of the week so far appears to be Friday, which is expected to be sunny with a high near 69 and an overnight low of around 50.
- For the holiday weekend, there’s a chance of showers both Saturday and Easter Sunday, with a high near 70 on Saturday and a high near 56 on Sunday.