How well did PennDOT do with this winter's ice and snow?

After the winter of 2022, PennDOT wants to get feedback on how well they did responding to all the snow and ice.

An anonymous online survey is now available through April 29th for those who want to comment on how PennDOT did.

“Winter operations are among our core services and our team takes pride in their mission,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said, in a written statement. “Through this survey, the public can help us measure expectations and identify education opportunities.”

Among the questions on the survey are timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways, ranking snow-removal priorities and how PennDOT winter services are ranked.

Also included are how respondents receive PennDOT roadway information and whether or how they use the state's 511PA traveler information services.

For more information or to take the survey, visit the survey's link or PennDOT's website on winter services.

