Man accused of shooting into residence is considered 'armed and dangerous': Police

Penn Township Police say a man accused of firing a weapon into a residence "is considered armed and dangerous."

Tavon D. Carr, 38, of Hanover is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and reckless endangerment, according to township police.

At about 6:09 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a reported shooting in the first block of Alabaster Run, the department stated in a news release.

Investigators allege Carr fired multiple shots from a handgun at a person and into a residence, then fled the scene. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information on Carr's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Nate Behrendt at 717-637-8751 or their local police department.

