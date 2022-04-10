Popular 'American Pickers' TV show returning to York County

Fans of "American Pickers" are in for a special treat.

The popular History Channel show is set to return to York County for filming in June, according to a news release.

"American Pickers" is a long-running series that follows skilled "pickers" who travel around the country hunting for valuable antiques hidden in basements, barns and outbuildings around the country.

In advance of the show's upcoming visit, the History Channel network is seeking suggestions for picking locations in York County.

Anyone who has a large, private collection of antiques can send "American Pickers" their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com.

Peopcan also call 646-493-2184 or contact American Pickers through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GotAPick/.

"American Pickers" visited York County back in August 2015 for an antiques auction at the Good Old Boy Country Auctions in Manchester Township.

The episode aired later that December.

