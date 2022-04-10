Frost advisory for central Pennsylvania on Sunday night

Staff report

The garden will need to be tucked in again tonight.

York and the surrounding counties are under a frost advisory from midnight to 9 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service announced.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around 32 degrees, which will cause frost to form, the NWS said.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants if they are not covered.

Temperatures dropped to 33 degrees at York Airport early Sunday morning, records show.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and windy, with a high of 51 and winds gusting up to 29 mph, the forecast said. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low of 34 and wind gusts of 21 mph.

The rest of the week is expected to be warmer, with sun and a high of 63 on Monday followed by rain and a low of 50 Monday night.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 71 and low around 52.

More showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with a high of 77 and low around 60.