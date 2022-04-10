'Can you hear me?' is the latest phone scam, agency warns

Staff report

A new phone scam is targeting people for fraudulent purchases, an agency warns.

The York County Area Agency on Aging sent an alert about the new scam.

A person receives a call from a blocked number or a number that is unfamiliar. When the person answers the phone, a voice says, "Can you hear me now?" There might be some talking before the question.

The scammer is trying to get the person who answered the phone to respond "yes" so their voice can be recorded and used to make purchase, according to the agency.

Anyone who receives a call like this should not answer the question and should hang up, the agency advised.

The person should also contact their telephone provider and see if there are service available to block unwanted call, and they should add their number to the Federal Trade Commission's Do Not Call registry by going to www.donotcall.gov/.