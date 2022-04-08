York County Food Bank moving warehouse, to change drive-thru location

The York County Food Bank is moving its warehouse to Emigsville.

After the past two years of operating out of its Haines Road facility in East York, the warehouse operations are moving but the main office will remain.

Some of those donors will be assisting with the move over the course of several days, April 11th through the 13th. Amazon, First Capital Fibers, Giant, and J&D Pallets will donate trucks, trailers, and drivers to assist in the move.

“We are incredibly grateful to these companies who have graciously agreed to assist with our move, as we continue fighting hunger in York County,” said Jennifer Brillhart, York County Food Bank President and CEO.

The Food Bank’s drive-thru food distribution will take place at 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion beginning April 19th. Drive-thru distribution will be on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"Over the past two years the Food Bank has distributed more food than it ever has in its 40-year history," a Food Bank press release read. "The Food Bank’s robust response to the pandemic-driven increase in food demand would not have been possible without the support of many generous donors and volunteers that stepped up to assist."

If you are struggling to put food on the table, call 717-846-6435 or visit York County Food Bank's website.

