Drugs and guns: Yorker gets 25 years in federal prison

A York City resident has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for a 2018 drug trafficking and firearms case.

Jesean DeShields, 31, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and oxycodone; possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking; and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement first began investigating DeShields in September 2018, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus stated in a news release. A search warrant at his East College Avenue apartment on Sept. 27, 2018, found evidence of cocaine trafficking and two firearms.

A second search warrant executed at a home on East Boundary Avenue on Nov. 1, 2018, revealed quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone and another firearm. It also resulted in the arrest of DeShields, who had multiple prior convictions that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

DeShields was convicted in October 2021. U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner sentenced him Wednesday to a mandatory of 25 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the York City Police and the York County Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio prosecuted the case.

