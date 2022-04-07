Yorktowne Hotel staffs up as it approaches 2022 reopening

As the long-gestating Yorktowne Hotel renovation project progresses toward a tentative September launch date, the group that will run the local landmark hired a new executive.

James Parker, formerly the area director of sales for Springwood Hospitality group, will join the Yorktowne as director of sales and marketing. He will oversee all hotel sales and marketing efforts, sales team performance, sales strategy, business development, team solicitation efforts, travel industry research and market trend monitoring.

"York is a vibrant city with incredible people, the passion shown for the reopening of this hotel has been nothing short of amazing," Parker said. "Everyone in the surrounding area has a Yorktowne story."

Prior to his time in Hershey, Parker served as corporate sales manager for the Hilton Harrisburg, driving group corporate and transient sales for that property.

“Parker looks to drive robust sales efforts to ensure a profitable and successful hotel to serve the York area and beyond," said John Rubino, president of GF Hotels and Resorts, the group tasked with managing the renovated Yorktowne.

The hotel has already hired a managing director, Michael Blum.

Construction crews are still on-site, wrapping up work on equipment and furnishings. For example, the management company has a May 6 deadline for masonry contractor

Meanwhile, the hotel is searching for tenants for restaurant and retail space. This summer, it plans to hold several job fairs to fill some 70 full-time staff positions.

Originally intended to open in fall 2019, the Yorktowne project has been delayed several times and seen its price tag balloon to $54 million, an increase of 170% from its original cost estimate of $20 million.

The hotel is now anticipated to open in the third quarter of 2022. When it opens, it will be a part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection, a select franchise of boutique hotels.

