York County Economic Alliance announces 2022 awardees

The York County Economic Alliance announced the recipients of various community award in advance of its keynote celebration next month.

Awardees include an employee of the York County Planning Commission, a small business at the Glen Rock Mill Inn, the president of York College and one of the oldest family-owned confection companies in the country.

The event, called "Showcasing YoCo," highlights the local talent that York County has through its awards, recipients of which have gone above and beyond in business, community and philanthropic endeavors.

Awards include:

Ignite Young Professional Award. This year's award goes to Jada Richardson, Equity and Inclusion Community Planner for the York County Planning Commission.

Small Business of the Year Award. This year's award goes to Simply Local, which offers hand-dipped ice cream and quick bites as well as locally made crafts, treats, gifts and wines.

ATHENA Award, presented to a woman who is honored for excellence, community service and assisting women in attaining professional leadership excellence and leadership skills. This year's awardee is Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith, president of York College.

White Rose Appreciation Award, for those who play an active role in the YCEA and the York community. This year's awardee is Larry Miller, executive chairman of PeoplesBank's board of directors. He was formerly the president and CEO of PeoplesBank and the chairman, president and CEO of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Revolutionary Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. This year's award goes to Wolfgang Confectioners, founded in 1921 as the D.E Wolfgang Candy Company.

The event scheduled May 20 will include a variety of local artists, musicians and performers as well as dinner and entertainment. New to this year is the opportunity to purchase a raffle ticket for the chance at a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the YCEA website.

