Resurfacing project to cause lane closures on three York-area roads

Staff report

Resurfacing work will start up again next week on three heavily traveled York County roads.

Contractors will begin the work Monday on these roads in York and Spring Garden townships: Hollywood Drive, Hill Street and Springwood Road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

More:Bull Run Road to undergo major repaving project through April

More:Bridge replacement to close road for three months

More:$1.3M bridge replacement project to require 107-day detour: PennDOT

More:Long-delayed I-83 Mount Rose project the subject of new $700,000 lawsuit

The project will begin with work during daylight hours that will cause short-term lane closures. Nighttime paving work will be performed later in the construction season, PennDOT said.

The $2.8 million project will resurface the roadway and involves milling, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, guiderail replacement and ADA ramp updates. It is slated to be completed by Sept. 13.

JVI Group Inc., of York Springs, is the primary contractor on the project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.