Fan Fest returns to PeoplesBank Park! Here's what you can expect

Fan Fest is finally returning to PeoplesBank Park — with a plethora of activities for the York County community.

The event will be held for the first time after three years, with the gates opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16. Admission to Fan Fest is free.

Fan Fest is one of the York Revolution's beloved pre-season traditions — and for most baseball fans, opening day isn't coming soon enough, said York Revolution's General Manager John Gibson. That includes the Revolution head office.

“We are very happy to finally be able to bring back Fan Fest and that early baseball fix," he said in a news release.

Fan Fest will kick off with an Easter egg hunt for children ages 2 to 14. The egg hunt, organized into three different age groupings, will begin at 10 a.m.

Attendees can enjoy interactive games between York Revolution players and the fans, a player interview and competition segment and open player batting and fielding practice at noon.

"Fans will have the unique opportunity to observe batting practice from behind the protective screen, known as the turtle, set up behind home plate," according to the team's news release.

Ballpark concessions featuring some fan favorite foods will be available during Fan Fest. York Revolution memberships can also be purchased during the event.

"It’s a thrill for the players, coaches and staff to welcome back the best fans in professional baseball," Gibson said. "We are excited to preview all the new improvements at the ballpark, the impressive roster we’ve created and all the things that will make our 15th season one of our best.”

