Department issues warning after spate of car break-ins at York County parks

Staff report

The York County Parks Department is warning visitors to take precautions after a string of vehicle break-ins, including four just Wednesday evening at John C. Rudy County Park.

The department issued the warning in a Wednesday social media post, noting more people are in the county’s 11 parks and other sites now that the weather is warming up — and that means more opportunities for thieves.

“Break-ins do not always occur at night with no one around,” the post reads. “More often, they are in broad daylight and could even occur while you or others are close by as it can only take a few seconds to break a window and grab a purse or wallet from the seat.”

More:Resurfacing project to cause lane closures on three York-area roads

More:Fan Fest returns to PeoplesBank Park! Here's what you can expect

More:South County Brewing celebrates second brewpub in York County

The department offered these tips for park visitors: