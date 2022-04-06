Department issues warning after spate of car break-ins at York County parks
The York County Parks Department is warning visitors to take precautions after a string of vehicle break-ins, including four just Wednesday evening at John C. Rudy County Park.
The department issued the warning in a Wednesday social media post, noting more people are in the county’s 11 parks and other sites now that the weather is warming up — and that means more opportunities for thieves.
“Break-ins do not always occur at night with no one around,” the post reads. “More often, they are in broad daylight and could even occur while you or others are close by as it can only take a few seconds to break a window and grab a purse or wallet from the seat.”
The department offered these tips for park visitors:
- lock your doors and keep your windows up.
- take your valuables with you or leave them at home.
- if you can't take your valuables with you, hide them. Do not leave your purse, wallet or any other valuables in plain view.
- hide your valuables before you arrive to your parking location. Burglars could be in the parking lot watching for you to hide your valuables when you pull in.
- be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. If you see something suspicious, say something. Our Park Rangers can be reached by calling 717-840-7229 or through 911.
- if you see a break in or have any information about a recent break in, please contact your local police department or our Park Rangers (if it is within our park system).