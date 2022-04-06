Bull Run Road to undergo major repaving project through April

Bull Run Road in Lower Windsor Township will undergo road work throughout the month of April, according to the township's police department.

PennDOT will replace pipes and repave the road in eastern York County from April 11th to April 22nd.

"The road may be temporarily closed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., but should be open to local traffic," the police department's statement reads.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

More:$1.3M bridge replacement project to require 107-day detour: PennDOT

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.