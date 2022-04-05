South County Brewing celebrates second brewpub in York County

South County Brewing is opening a new flagship brewpub in York County, with its public launch coming next week.

The new taproom features multiple dining options, including walk-in bar and communal table service as well as reservations for dining service. The menu includes artisan pizza, fresh locally sourced American pub fare and a Pennsylvania-focused wine and cocktail list.

The company held an open house and ribbon-cutting for its new production brewery and taproom Friday at 170 Crossway Drive, York Township.

Owners Sam and Kellee Terroso and JR and Jen Heaps were on hand Friday to cut the ribbon and greet guests. Guests included state Sen. Kristin Philips-Hill, R-York Township, state Rep. Mike Jones, R-York Township, and officials from both the York County Economic Alliance and the Lancaster Economic Development Co.

The 28,000-square-foot building includes a production area, casual dining hall, loft and "The Virgil Room" for events and performances. Outside is a timber-framed patio including a bar and a stone fireplace.

The site will open for lunch, dinner and full bar service April 13. South County Brewing's original location, 104 Mill St., Fawn Grove, will remain open.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.