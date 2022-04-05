New digital tool will improve York County Libraries' diversity collections

Record-keeping and cataloging within York County Libraries just got a whole lot easier.

One of six grants awarded to preserve collections within York County Libraries will help improve diverse, useful and relevant resources for residents.

The $10,000 Racial Equity Fund Grant, awarded by York County Community Foundation, will go to leading library software in order to enhance collection analysis and material acquisition, according to York County Libraries.

Additionally, York County Libraries received a $16,000 grant provided by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council.

“One of our key strategic priorities is to strengthen our diversity, equity, and inclusion," said York County Libraries President Robert Lambert. "These new digital tools will help our staff curate library collections and resources that represent the communities we serve and provide perspectives from diverse groups and cultures.”

The new software — CollectionHQ — can provide an evidence-based analysis of historical and current collection usage by members. The tool can also help analyze which resources are popular at each library location, according to York County Libraries.

CollectionHQ can quickly provide lists of outdated materials to remove or replace — a task that currently can take days to complete manually.

York County Libraries includes 13 libraries that provides print, digital information, Wi-Fi, digital story times, online book discussions and 80 databases.

The collection also contains 700,000 items and over 80,000 digital library materials for loan, according to York County Libraries.

All are available for free with a York County Libraries card.

