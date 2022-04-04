WellSpan Health made changes to its COVID-19 rules. Here's what you need to know

WellSpan Health has made some changes to its COVID-19 guidelines.

The new changes come after a continuing decline of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a news release.

As such, patient visitation and mask wearing guidelines have been updated.

WellSpan Health is now allowing open visitation of patients — with the exception of patients who have COVID-19 or are suspected of being positive.

"COVID-19 positive or pending hospitalized patients may designate two support persons for visitation," according to a news release. "Visitation by one designated support person at a time will be allowed."

All visitors will be provided with personal protective equipment that should be worn during the visit. People who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not visit patients, WellSpan Health said in a release.

In addition to patient visitation changes, mask wearing guidelines have also been modified.

Patients and visitors who are asymptomatic and have the COVID-19 vaccine are not required to wear masks when entering a care facility. Signs will be posted in WellSpan locations indicating when masking is still required, according to WellSpan.

More:How many COVID-19 deaths are acceptable? Answer is key to post-pandemic world

More:Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low

To be considered "up to date" with COVID-19 vaccines, an individual needs to be vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

York County residents seeking care at hospital emergency departments, urgent care sites and care practices who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to wear a mask, according to a news release.

Visitors who are not up to date with COVID-19 booster vaccinations should also continue wearing a mask when entering a WellSpan facility.

York County had 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, including one in ICU and five on ventilators, according to the state Department of Health. Eight new cases were reported on Sunday in York County and 13 on Saturday. No new deaths have been reported since Wedne

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.