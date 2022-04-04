Mother charged with homicide in death of infant son

A Franklin County woman has been charged with the homicide of her six-day-old son.

Destinee Rae Griffin-Bailey, 30, of Guilford Township, was charged Monday in the death of her son Xander Ray Reed. The homicide charge came after previous charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

According to state police, the charges stem from an incident on May 26th, 2021, when emergency medical services responded to a report of an unresponsive infant. Life saving measures were taken but the infant was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

After an autopsy, police said it was determined Reed had died as a result of positional asphyxia.

"Information was gleaned during the investigation that the mother of the victim, Destinee Griffin-Bailey negligently contributed to the death of the victim," a state police report read.

More:'Deeply saddened': School community reels from loss of 16-year-old student

More:WellSpan Health made changes to its COVID-19 rules. Here's what you need to know

More:Fire kills four, including three children

The homicide charge was filed through Magisterial District Judge Kelly L. Rock, and a preliminary hearing is pending.

Griffin-Bailey was initially arrested May 26th. She's been held at Franklin County Jail, unable to post bail.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.