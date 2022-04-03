Teen killed Saturday in Dover Township crash

Staff report

A 16-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in a crash Saturday afternoon in Dover Township.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of East Canal Road and Fox Run Road, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The teen, who was a front-seat passenger, was transported to York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.

The girl’s identity will be released after her family has been notified, the coroner’s office stated.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.