Adams County man killed in York City died of 'multiple gunshot wounds'

Staff report

An autopsy of the East Berlin man killed this week in York City showed he died of "multiple gunshot wounds."

The York County Coroner’s office has ruled John Baker’s death a homicide.

Baker, 48, was discovered dead early Wednesday morning to the rear of an address in the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street, York City Police said.

More:Coroner IDs East Berlin man who died in overnight shooting

More:Jury opts for lesser manslaughter conviction in motorcycle club shooting

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com; by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org; or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.