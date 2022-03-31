Severe storms, wind gusts greater than 60 mph possible today

Staff report

Batten down your patio furniture, because York County could be in for high wind and severe thunderstorms today.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the southcentral Pennsylvania area, warning of wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph this afternoon “that could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and result in difficult driving for high profile vehicles.”

Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater also are possible through this evening. Heavy rainfall could lead to short-term flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

