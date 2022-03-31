Second York City teen in as many days arrested for gun possession

For the second time in as many days, York City Police have arrested a 14-year-old William Penn High School student on a gun related offense.

The arrest was for illegal possession of a firearm in the 100 block of Cedar Street near Lincoln Charter School, according to police.

York City Police's Juvenile Engagement Unit coordinated with West York Police and York City Police for the arrest, the second for this 14-year-old and the third overall incident within the last month and a half.

It also marks the second arrest of a juvenile on a firearms related charge in as many days; on Wednesday, a 14-year-old was arrested by police after observing the juvenile hide a firearm in the 200 block of West Princess Street.

That arrest came exactly one week after 17-year-old Malakai Beady was shot dead last week in the area. Another 17-year-old has been arrested for the shooting death.

On Wednesday, Muldrow publicly expressed his frustration.

“Here we are, exactly one week later," he said. "I think this morning's arrest best evidences the fact — the gun violence and gun-related activity — in our communities is a public health crisis."

After Thursday's arrest, charges related to the juvenile's arrest were referred to the juvenile courts. He was released into his parents' custody.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.