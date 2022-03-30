York County advances central booking plan, moves polling locations

York County officials advanced a plan Wednesday to move central booking from the Judicial Center in York City to the York County Prison.

Commissioners signed off on a $371,000 contract with C.S. Davidson and Buchart Horn Architects to begin planning the proposed relocation.

"They're looking to get it done as quickly as possible to get things in motion," Commissioner Doug Hoke said.

First discussed at the Prison Board of Inspectors in February, the move could cost up to $3.3 million. Currently, criminal suspects are first booked at the Judicial Center in York City before being transported to the prison in Springettsbury Township.

Hoke said he didn't have a timeframe on when design for the move would be completed, but said they'd gotten positive feedback on the potential move.

The contract will have the two firms create the design, layout and schematics of what it would look like to have central booking at the prison, which has some unused space since the departure of an immigration detention center.

Advocates for the move say it will help streamline the booking process, especially in cases where medical attention may be needed. At the time, though, some expressed concern about increased travel time as compared to the Judicial Center.

York County Regional Police Chief Tim Damon endorsed the move at the time, saying it would allow the prison's medical staff to perform a checkup at the prison without requiring the officer who transported the suspect to stay with them.

"What an officer has to do then is leave booking, take that [suspect] to York Hospital or a hospital and then wait," Damon said. "And then they have to transport them back to central booking and go through that intake process again."

In other business, two polling locations were changed in advance of the May 17th primary. One location was changed permanently while the other was changed temporarily:

Voters in Spring Garden Township's 4th District will move from Regents’ Glen, Box Hill Mansion Event Tent, 1501 Copper Beech Drive, York to Bridgeway Community Church, 255 Reynolds Mill Road, York. Director of Elections Julie Haertsch said the move was due to ADA compliance issues at Regents' Glen.

Voters in Red Lion 3rd Ward will move from the Red Lion Recreation Building, 190 South Charles St., Red Lion to Red Lion Senior High School, 200 Horace Mann Ave., Red Lion temporarily. The temporary move is due to scheduling conflicts, Haertsch said.

Haertsch also said the county is still looking for poll workers for the primary. For more information or to register to work the polls, visit the York County website at https://yorkcountypa.gov/voting-elections/votespa-com/become-a-poll-worker.html.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.