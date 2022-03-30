Wintry mix possible Wednesday in York, severe thunderstorms on Thursday

Staff report

York County is under a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

York and the surrounding counties could see mixed precipitation, with a light accumulation of sleet and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Roads are expected to be slippery in places until temperatures rise above freezing by early afternoon, the NWS said.

York will have a high of 52 on Wednesday and a low of 46 Wednesday night, with patchy fog and drizzle expected after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday could see severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with a high of 72 and low of 48, the forecast said. Winds will pick up, with gusts up to 40 mph, and up to half an inch of rain is expected, with more likely during storms..