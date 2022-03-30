Four restaurants out of compliance in recent inspections — one with 22 violations

Staff report

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected March 21, 2022

SUBWAY NO. 23446, 3131 CAPE HORN ROAD, SUITE B, RED LION, PA 17356

The inspector observed front and rear area flooring of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Observed flooring of walk-in cooler has large accumulation of trash, dirt and old food debris and in need of cleaning.

Observed inside area of microwave unit having large accumulation of food splash and residue at the time of inspection.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed inside lower shelving of refrigerator unit, in front area, with a large accumulation old food residue and in need of cleaning.

Observed top area of front area Bain Marie has an accumulation of dirt and old food residue and in need of cleaning.

Observed bottom shelving of prep tables located in rear of food facility, has an accumulation of old food splash and residue and in need of cleaning.

A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.

Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation.

Inspected March 20, 2022

J&B'S GRILL 14 N MAIN Shrewsbury, PA 17361

A food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap and/or warm water not used.

Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen stored on tabletops are not being stored in sanitizer solution at the time of inspection.

No chemical sanitizer solution used for wiping down tables and miscellaneous areas not available at the time of inspection. Advised PIC to make a solution immediately during routine inspection

Observed grates/covering of walk-in cooler compressor, heavily soiled with static dust accumulation and in need of cleaning.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed magnetic knife holder, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, old food residue on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed shelving and outside surfaces of refrigerator unit and cooking equipment, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

Observed numerous trays of drinking glasses soiled with liquid splash and dirt debris at the time of inspection. Recommend washing glasses immediately

The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by tray of glasses and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Observed flooring within kitchen area of the food has an accumulation of grease spill (behind cooking equipment), dirt and trash debris and in need of cleaning.

A food employee was observed washing their hands at the three compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink.

A food employee observed on cook’s line area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard covers.

A food employee was observed touching bread and chopped vegetables - a ready to eat food - with bare hands.

Observed numerous cardboard boxes within basement area needed to be removed at the time of inspection.

Inspected March 16, 2022

JUMBO CHINESE RESTAURANT 1550 KENNETH RD 7 York, PA 17408

Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in walk-in cooler, freezer and baine marie equipment.

Prep tables and counters, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed, too numerous to count. mouse-like droppings, indicating the presence of a rodents on the premise of the food facility.

Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed on the spices shelf due to accumulation of spices, flour and food debris on, and around, the shelf and floor.

The prep/kitchen/storage areas of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed assorted meats, produce, sauces in the walk-in cooler and baine marie area stored open with no covering.

Food dispensing utensils in buckets of sauces and spices, observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

Food dispensing utensil in spices non-potentially hazardous food observed stored inside the food container without the ability to close the container.

Observed buckets of sauces stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and under the table where dirty dishes are stacked, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Observed all equipment, in prep/kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Floor under the three bay sink area is made of ceramic tile and is broken and missing tiles and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie, is not being date marked.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Observed shelves of food stored under condensation line in walk-in cooler and subject to potential contamination.

Condensate drip lines in the walk-in cooler are cut short and being collected into a stainless container on the top shelf over food produces, not allowing for proper drainage of condensation.

Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, as evidenced by condensate and/or grease collecting on the walls, ceilings, and fixtures.

Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in dining area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Inspected March 2, 2022

FRANCESCO'S PIZZA 663 WYNDAMERE RD LEWISBERRY, PA 17339