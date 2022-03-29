'You could get shot!': Penn Twp. Police issue warning about toy guns

Staff report

A new trend involving a toy gun could get someone killed, according to the Penn Township Police Department, which issued a warning Monday.

“The trend involves kids or young adults playing with toy guns, known as Gel Blasters, similar in design to airsoft guns,” reads the statement posted on the department’s social media and Crimewatch pages.

“The projectiles they shoot are 6–8 mm superabsorbent polymer water beads. These weapons can sometimes look like real firearms and may provoke a negative encounter with police or citizens who may be armed. You could get shot!”

The department encouraged people “not to display or fire these weapons from vehicles, public parks, school grounds or other public places. Recently we have taken a few reports within Penn Township where these weapons have been fired at innocent persons from passing vehicles.”

Anyone caught “firing these weapons at people who are not participating in a game or not being used for what they were designed for, they can be arrested, charged, fined and may face jail time.”