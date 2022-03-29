York Countians seeking legal assistance have a new resource

A new legal center is opening at YWCA York this week, allowing for legal services to be provided to York County clients.

The new facility, at 327 Reinecke Place in York City, will provide services to those impacted by violence, having expertise in working with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Services that the center will provide include assistance in preparing and filing petitions for civil protection, preparing cease and desist letters, safety planning and accompaniment of victims to interviews with law enforcement, criminal hearings and civil protection hearings.

The project is funded through a Neighborhood Assistance Program award from the Pennsylvania Department of Community Economic Development.

That program provides tax credits to businesses that make charitable contributions in support of neighborhood revitalization projects. Community partners include M&T Bank, Northwest Bank, PeoplesBank and Traditions Bank.

Legal advocates are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Protection From Abuse office in the York County Judicial Center, 45 North George St. as well as at the new legal center. located at 45 N. George Street as well as at the new legal center.

Those interested in legal assistance may call YWCA York’s hotline at 1-800-262-8444 or the PFA office at the Judicial Center at 717-771-9662.

