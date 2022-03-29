Trader Joe's set to open first central Pa. store on Thursday

Camp Hill's Trader Joe's is set to open at the end of March.

A grand opening for the grocery chain's newest store in Pennsylvania will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Located at 3545 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township, the store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to the company, it will feature artwork of local landmarks, such as Harrisburg's Market Street bridge and Penn State's Nittany Lion.

It's the ninth of the popular chains in Pennsylvania. Other locations include Allentown, Ardmore, Jenkinstown, Media, North Ardmore, Pittsburgh, State College and Wayne.

More:Gov. Wolf pushes for COVID aid spending during visit to York City

More:Vito's Pizza and Beer to return thanks to former employee

More:North Hanover Mall closed following roof fire at former JC Penny's

The opening event will see Store Captain Jamie Brown, a 14-year veteran of Trader Joe's, welcome visitors along with the store's new employees.

Headquartered in California, Trader Joe's has opened over 500 stores nationwide since its initial opening in 1967 in Pasadena.

For more information on Trader Joe's, visit their website.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.