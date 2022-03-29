Police: Do you recognize these lottery machine bandits?

Newberry Township police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying three men who allegedly robbed a Stop and Shop's lottery machines.

Police say the men stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the machines at the Exxon gas station located on Old Trail Road in York County.

More:Vito's Pizza and Beer to return thanks to former employee

More:Trader Joe's set to open first central Pa. store on Thursday

If you have information on the three suspects, call Officer Jonathan Taylor at 717-938-2608 ext. 114.

You can see the men in the photos below:

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.