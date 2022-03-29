North Hanover Mall closed following roof fire at former JC Penny's

The North Hanover Mall will be closed Tuesday following a ceiling fire in the former JC Penny's building, according to Hanover Area Fire & Rescue.

First responders arrived to the scene at 5:15 p.m. Monday evening after receiving multiple calls for a roof fire at 1155 Carlisle St.

"There was heavy black smoke from the roof of the former JC Penny's building," the fire company reported. "An eyewitness reported hearing a loud bang/explosion from the roof area followed by flame engulfing a roof-top HVAC unit."

In its own statement, the North Hanover Mall announced that it would be closed until further notice although larger stores with separate entrances can make their own decisions about whether to reopen following the fire.

"We ask everyone to please be patient and understanding while we work through this horrible incident," the mall's statement read.

Inclement weather on Monday was a hindrance to firefighters working — with wind gusts of 20 mph helping the fire spread rapidly. The fire was under control by 7:41 p.m., fire officials said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a muscle strain.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damage estimates are not yet available, according to Hanover Area Fire & Rescue.

