Decision on solar farm proposal delayed — once again

Proponents — and detractors — of the proposed solar power farm in Dover Township will have to wait at least another month to see the project's final fate.

The next zoning board meeting in Dover Township is scheduled for April 20, marking the fourth since the project was first considered in December 2021.

According to Enel, the project's developer, the project would generate 75 megawatts of solar energy, enough to power 12,000 homes a year and prevent 80,000 tons of annual carbon dioxide emissions. The project would take up approximately 700 acres of agricultural land to create a solar farm.

"We are continuing to demonstrate our dedication to open and transparent community dialogue, and are ensuring that all voices and concerns are being heard, and addressed with correct information," said development manager Brittany Staszak.

Township officials have repeatedly delayed a final decision on the matter amid the public scrutiny. The project has continually faced opposition at the meetings where it's been addressed. That includes opposition from Keep Dover Beautiful, an organization that has organized around preventing the solar project from coming to fruition.

"Dover Solar I industrial solar farm and other solar farms in the surrounding area threaten agricultural lands that are essential for feeding wildlife and contributing supporting food for American consumption," the group said, in a written statement.

Enel said it's worked to address all the public's questions and continues to pursue final approval.

"We remain confident in the case we have maintained over these several months of hearings: the Dover Solar Project meets all applicable township ordinance requirements and will have a long-term positive impact for the local community," Staszak said.

The next meeting will be at Dover Area Middle School, 46 W. Canal St., Dover. That meeting starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

