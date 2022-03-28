'Building Bridges for Brianna' to raise funds for suicide prevention

A second annual suicide awareness and prevention event in honor of a young woman who killed herself in 2020 is planned this June.

Building Bridges for Brianna will be held June 25 in Dallastown. The goal: to let children who are struggling know they're not alone.

"Our fundraiser . . . was organized by her father Matt Dorgan as a way of honoring Brianna and hopefully helping others along the way," according to the group organizing the event.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The event will be held at Lion's Park, 541 Lions Drive,Dallastown from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It includes food trucks, live music, raffles, motorcycle and jeep memorial ride, kid activities, law enforcement demos, vendors, and mental health awareness vendors.

All funds raised will go towards the Brianna Dorgan Memorial Fund, which helps fund mental illness awareness and suicide prevention efforts.

More: PHOTOS: Building Bridges for Brianna fundraiser raises awareness for mental health

More:'It can't be a taboo topic anymore': Dallastown father raising awareness after teen's suicide

For more information on the event and the Brianna Dorgan Memorial Fund, call Matt Dorgan at 717-858-3242 or email matt@buildingbridgesforbrianna.com.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.