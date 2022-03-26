Teen arrested in Wednesday's shooting death of 17-year-old near high school

Staff report

Police arrested a 17-year-old for the shooting death of another teen Wednesday morning near York City’s William Penn Senior High School.

Javion Roman surrendered at York City Police headquarters on West King Street Friday night, according to the department. He’s charged with criminal homicide in the death of Malaki Beady, 17, of West Maple Street in York City.

Beady, a student at the nearby high school, was shot just after 11 a.m. Wednesday near Kings Mill Road and South Pershing Avenue. According to the coroner's office, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:22 p.m. An autopsy determined he died from a single gunshot to the head.

It wasn't clear what brought Beady to the park during school hours.

The high school itself was scheduled for an early dismissal Wednesday, a routine practice designed to help teachers catch up with training and other tasks, and school officials released students at roughly noon that day as police were still investigating the shooting.

Some of Beady's classmates walked past his body on their way home, much to the consternation of parents and guardians, who took their grievances to social media.

Roman is being held without bail at York County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8 before District Judge Nancy Edie.