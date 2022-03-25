Hours-long police incident ends with discovery of 24-year-old's body

Staff report

Police officers checking on the welfare of a Lower Windsor Township man Thursday heard a gunshot as they entered his home, prompting a 2½-hour incident that ended when investigators found his body.

Friends of the 24-year-old contacted township police around 7:30 p.m. and asked officers to go to his home in the 500 block of Bull Run Road and check on him, saying they believed he was having emotional issues, according to police.

Officers attempted to contact the man, then entered the house, police said. At that point, the officers heard a gunshot from the second floor and summoned other police agencies and the York County Quick Response Team to the scene.

Police located the man about 2 ½ hours later and discovered he had shot himself in the head, according to Lower Windsor Township Police.

The victim’s name will be released after his next of kin has been notified.