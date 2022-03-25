17-year-old York City boy died of single gunshot wound: Coroner

The death of a 17-year-old boy near William Penn High School was caused by a single gunshot to the head, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Malaki Beady, of West Maple St., was found dead Wednesday in Penn Park near Kings Mill Road and South Pershing Avenue.

The coroner was dispatched following a reported gunshot at approximately 11:04 a.m. that day. York City Police are still investigating the shooting.

The homicide is the fifth reported in York County this year. Four have been reported in York City.

