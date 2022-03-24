York City street closed on Thursday

Staff report

A portion of West Princess Street in York City will be closed Thursday, York City announced.

West Princess Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for repairs to a water main, the city said.

E.K. Service will be working on behalf of the York Water Co. to replace a water main line and do expanded excavation after a valve break.

