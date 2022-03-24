York City street closed on Thursday
Staff report
A portion of West Princess Street in York City will be closed Thursday, York City announced.
West Princess Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for repairs to a water main, the city said.
E.K. Service will be working on behalf of the York Water Co. to replace a water main line and do expanded excavation after a valve break.
More:Deer are leaping to their deaths in Pennsylvania
More:High school student shot and killed in York City
More:Homeless encampment cleared in York City: Where are the people now?