$1 million Powerball ticket sold in York County

Time to check those lottery tickets.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County for Wednesday's drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket was sold at a Turkey Hill at 5 Fuhrman Mill Road in Hanover, the agency said.

The ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn: 31, 32, 37, 38 and 48. The holder will receive $1 million, less applicable withholding. The Turkey Hill will receive a $5,000 bonus.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office, the agency said.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $181 million, or $118.1 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday.