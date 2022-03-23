York County welcomes 20 new citizens this week at naturalization ceremony

York County will observe the naturalization of 20 new citizens Thursday at the York Administrative Building, 28 East Market St., York.

The ceremony, to be held at 10 a.m., is an observance to recognize the rights, responsibilities and importance of citizenship as well as provide access to services for new citizens.

According to the York County Prothonotary, 20 citizens will be naturalized from 11 different countries, including Bangladesh, Brazil, the Congo, Curacao, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ghana, Haiti, Kenya, Russia and Vietnam.

