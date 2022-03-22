YWCA York to hold human trafficking seminar for law enforcement

Human trafficking is an insidious crime, and it's happening here in York County.

“In the last five, six years, we’ve seen more cases,” York County Juvenile Probation officer Abigail Runk said in a news release from York County.

Knowledge is one of the keys to fighting back, and the York YWCA has been committed to helping people and organizations recognize the signs of human trafficking.

York YWCA is partnering with York County Probation for a seminar for law enforcement personnel on human trafficking on March 31.

The seminar is designed to help law enforcement understand topics like how to identify human trafficking, who is at risk and who the traffickers are, and agencies that provide services in response to human trafficking.

“Unless it’s pointed out to you in some cases, you don’t see it,” Runk said.

YWCA human trafficking advocacy coordinator Crystal Perry said a lack of awareness can lead to charging victims with crimes like prostitution, loitering, disorderly conduct and theft.

“A lot of officers I’ve talked to are at the ‘It happens here?’ phase,” Perry said in the release.

The seminar will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at the York County Judicial Center, 45 N. George St., York.

Any church group, neighborhood association or other civilian organization that is interested in a presentation about human trafficking is encouraged to contact Perry at cperry@ywcayork.org.

