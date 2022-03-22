Bridge replacement to close road for three months

Staff report

A York County road will be closed for more than three months for a bridge replacement, PennDOT announced.

The bridge on Stamper Road in Chanceford Township closed Monday and is scheduled to reopen on July 9, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge is between Main Street Extended and Cramer Road, near Brogue, and a detour will be in place using Main Street Extended, Route 74 and Muddy Creek Forks Road.

The work involves replacing a box culvert and improving drainage, and it is part of a contract that involves four bridge replacements and other work in southeastern York County, according to PennDOT.

Lobar Site Development Corp., of Dillsburg, is the lead contractor in the $4.9 million project.