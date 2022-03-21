York City Council cancels this week's committee meeting

The York City Council plans to return to holding in-person committee meetings once a month — but they're waiting until April to hold one.

The non-legislative committee meeting set for Wednesday night was canceled because no items had been received for consideration.

The council has not held an in-person committee meeting since March 2020, according to City Clerk Dianna Thompson-Mitchell. The larger council held its first in-person meeting March 1.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

At its last meeting, the council considered and passed several items, including approving $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for Penn Market and the same amount for Rex/Laurel Fire Station to assist in renovations at both sites. The council also passed a resolution allowing for open-container alcohol consumption during certain special events.

The next meeting of the York City Council is set for April 5. Meetings of the York City Council are on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Generally, non-legislative committee meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

More:York City allows outdoor alcohol consumption, moves forward with COVID aid

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.