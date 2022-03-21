'Hunger never takes a break': All about York County Food Bank's latest campaign

Though the holiday season is typically the most popular time of giving back to the community, the York County Food Bank provides a reminder that for the nonprofit, hunger never takes a break.

In response to continuing supply challenges and the rising cost of groceries, the organization announced a new campaign essential in keeping food available: the 2022 Stock the Shelves Campaign.

"Your support will help provide nutritious meals for our neighbors," according to a news release. "And because every $1 you give helps provide enough food for six meals, it's easy for you to help so many people."

Interested individuals can donate to the campaign by visiting https://yorkfoodbank.org/donate/.

In 2021, the York County Food Bank provided 4.4 million pounds of food totaling 3.6 million meals — in addition to 15,000 senior boxes, according to its website.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic may be slowing in its spread, it still poses challenges for nonprofits like the York County Food Bank. Following a year of extreme demand at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flurry of programs and support has teetered off.

For example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which was created during the pandemic, has been discontinued.

But industry leaders who work face-to-face with hungry families daily say that need isn't going away.

Those unable to provide a financial contribution can support the York County Food Bank in other ways. Extra volunteers, for example, are still needed, according to the newsletter.

All interested volunteers must submit an application before you can begin. Application information can be found by visiting https://yorkfoodbank.org/volunteer/.

Additionally, individuals can host their own virtual food drives with the help of the York County Food Bank.

With a virtual food drive, the host will be able to customize their own fundraising page with a sharable link where supporters will be able to “shop” for items to represent monetary donations, according to the website.

"Traditional food drives have been replaced with virtual food drives in order to maximize donated dollars, resources, and employee/volunteer time," according to the website. "Research has shown that traditional food drives actually cost food banks money, time and resources."

The York County Food Bank holds weekly drive-thru food distributions on Tuesdays at 1094 Haines Road and walk-in distributions beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at its headquarters, 254 W. Princess St. It also has a mobile food pantry and senior food box program, and it distributes food through a network of food pantries throughout York County.

