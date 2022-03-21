Hanover eagle watch: First 'pip' in egg could mean eaglet on the way

An eaglet could be hatching soon at a popular Hanover-based eagle nest.

The first "pip" — or the first hole made in the shell of an eagle egg could be an indicator for a bird on the way, according to area birding expert Karen Lippy.

"It takes a long time sometimes — or it may be out of the shell by evening," Lippy said. "In the stillness of the night camera, viewers could hear the chick cheeping."

Two eggs were laid by parents Liberty and Freedom earlier in February.

For years, the seasoned parents have been center-stage as thousands of viewers flock to the HDonTap live eagle cam watching in anticipation for the eggs to hatch.

The nest camera has gained much attention since it was installed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2015. The livestream is now sponsored by HDOnTap.

"There will be a lot of eyes watching the camera today," Lippy said.

Last year, parents Liberty and Freedom raised one eaglet, dubbed Patience by the online community that follows the nest. The second egg laid last year never hatched.

In 2020, neither of two eggs hatched.

Though purely superstition, Lippy said even years have historically produced nest failures.

"HDonTAP is encouraging people to not jump the gun about the pip," Lippy said. "They are reluctant to say things are okay, as this is an even year and we have had nest failures in even years since the camera went up."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.