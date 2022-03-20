Keystone Kidspace gives kids a space to make a mess

At Keystone Kidspace, children can make a mess, try things, fail — and try again.

The interactive children's attraction, which opened in October at 10 Hamilton Ave. in York City, is seeing a ton of traffic already from York County residents and visitors from afar.

The space provides children ages 6 and up with an opportunity to play, tinker and create — discovering new interests in coding, cooking, woodworking or creative writing, for instance.

York City resident Laura Church first stopped by Keystone Kidspace a month ago and immediately got a membership.

"My kids will spend just hours creating in the different spaces they have," Church said Saturday.

Individuals can purchase a membership to Keystone Kidspace for as little as $45 a month for a crew of four, according to www.keystonekidspace.org/. Day passes are $10 per person.

The attraction's “crew-based” model provides memberships for groups of up to eight visitors who gain unlimited access to the space. Each visitor needs to check in at the front desk, and all minors are required to sign a waiver.

"We are a hands-on, interactive children's museum," said Keystone Kidspace program coordinator Jenn Borden. "We just opened in October, and we love seeing new faces."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.