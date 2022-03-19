Elderly man found dead after house fire

Staff report

A Paradise Township man was found dead in his home after a fire late Friday afternoon.

The York County Coroner’s Office said Richard Bowersox, 71, of the 4900 block of East Berlin Road, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:15 p.m.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, according to the coroner’s office. The cause and manner of death will be determined after the test results are known.

Northern York County Regional Police and the state police fire marshal are investigating.

