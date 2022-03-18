Are you an entrepreneur (or do you want to be)? These free classes could help you succeed

The York County Economic Alliance's BLOOM Business Empowerment Center will soon offer classes to assist small business owners in York County.

The BLOOM Small Business Development Program is a series of cohort-based classes offering resources for future and existing business owners. These classes will include resources to help with prospective clients, funders and stakeholders.

Offered through the BLOOM Business Empowerment Center, the objective is to accelerate small business ownership and success, promote talent development and advance representation in leadership and access to opportunities.

Two tracks are available for business owners:

The Alphabet Soup of Having a Business is for future and existing business owners with less than two years of operations. It will launch on April 21 and run through May 26. Classes are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Zoom.

Small Business Tune Up Sessions are for businesses with more than two years of operations will open in the fall. That class will run from Sept. 8 through Oct. 13.

There is no cost for either class but registration is required. Businesses that complete all of the classes in a single track will be eligible to apply for a Small Business Development Program grant.

To register for a class, fill out a form here. For more information on the BLOOM Business Empowerment Center, visit its website.

The Small Business Development Program is funded in part by the York County Community Foundation's Racial Equity Fund. The center was launched by the YCEA last month to serve as a hub of enhanced technical support, capital and resources to accelerate small business startup, growth and success for business owners.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.