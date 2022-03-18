'Medical event' caused elderly man's death while driving: coroner

Staff report

An 82-year-old man died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency while driving a vehicle in northern York County.

Witness saw the man’s medical event, which led to a “low-impact, low­-speed crash” in the 1800 block of Susquehanna Trail North, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash did not cause significant injuries, and the man’s death was ruled natural “due to the medical event that occurred before the minor crash,” the coroner’s office stated.

No further information about the crash or the victim was released.

More:Dramatic details, contradictions emerge in case of 17-year-old woman's fatal shooting

More:This York County police department just added a special needs registry