'It's about the bigger picture': Polish-born York College nurse helps Ukrainian refugees

As a little girl, Klaudia Cwiekala-Lewis was witness to the brutality of the Soviet Union growing up in a communist-occupied Poland.

With family still abroad, the now-nursing professor and doctor at York College is scared of history repeating itself.

Since the invasion, 3 million Ukrainians have fled — many of which ending up in Cwiekala-Lewis' home country of Poland.

She fears her country could be next.

“For my generation, to see refugees coming from another country, we definitely feel similarities to what happened in the past," Cwiekala-Lewis said. “Everybody’s scared. It's scary because Poland was ripped apart so many times."

For three weeks, Russian forces have trampled Ukrainian cities in a relentless bombardment to edge closer to the capital, Kyiv, according to Associated Press.

Though thousands of miles apart from her mother and cousins, Cwiekala-Lewis and her fellow York College colleagues and students aim to do what they can to help Ukrainian refugees.

She set up a direct collaboration with State University of Applied Sciences in Wloclawek, Poland to have items ship directly abroad. Nursing students at the Polish school will then deliver the items to a refugee shelter in Przemysl, located just 30 minutes from the Ukraine border.

“Being a public health nurse, I like and love helping other people," Cwiekala-Lewis said. “That's what I want to instill in my students, helping others."

Cwiekala-Lewis has served as a nursing professor at York College for almost six years. Her specialty, public and community-oriented health, has come into play lately teaching lessons directly relating to the Ukraine crisis.

With her background largely involving how nurses respond to disasters, Cwiekala-Lewis used this opportunity to construct lessons around disaster training and how nurses fit into the disaster response.

“It's not about us — it's about the bigger picture," Cwiekala-Lewis said. "It's about helping other people that are in need.”

There are many ways for York County residents to support Cwiekala-Lewis' cause.

Interested individuals can buy items from a U.S. Amazon registry set up by Cwiekala-Lewis by visiting https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/3QRWI5KL48OLC/guest-view. If purchasing directly from the U.S. registry, keep item totals under $150, so that Poland would not be required to pay tax, she said.

The shipping address for the U.S. Amazon registry should ship to: Beata Haor, Instytut Nauk o Zdowiu, Obroncow Wisly 1920r., Wloclawek, 87-800, Poland.

Alternatively, for those who are unable to buy directly from Amazon can support in other ways.

A GoFundMe has been set up at https://gofund.me/84d3a3c3. Folks can also donate via Venmo by sending donations to @Klaudia-Lewis-1 or using the below QR code:

All donation money collected via Venmo and GoFundMe will be used by the York College of Pennsylvania faculty and students to purchase items from Amazon Poland and shipped directly with no extra shipping charges or custom forms, Cwiekala-Lewis said.

Items part of the registry includes first-aid kits, wool blankets, sleeping bags, solar lamps, flashlights, toothbrushes, toothpaste and diapers.

